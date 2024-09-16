Dallas Stars fought back and ended up losing 3-2 against the Detroit Red Wings
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars prospects fought back today against the Detroit Red Wings after losing 5-1 last night. It was a better effort than in the third period yesterday. However, the Red Wings prospects found a way to hold off the Stars 3-2 and send them home with a 0-2 record.
I thought the Stars did well, and the front office got the results they sought despite the scores. There were some bright successes with Emil Hemming and Arttu Hyry. The Stars might have two new Finnish Mafia members developing before their eyes.
The Stars return home for the start of training camp this week. Fans will finally see if Mavrik Bourque has what it takes to crack the Opening Night roster this season. From the looks of it now, he will be playing game one in Nashville.
However, he might benefit from a month with the Texas Stars before being with Dallas. Stay tuned for more training camp coverage over the week. Here are the three takeaways from yesterday's finale against the Detroit Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Arttu Hyry and Emil Hemming have chemistry
This weekend's biggest standout was Hyry and Hemming's chemistry on the ice. Hyry had two goals this past weekend, and Hemming was the primary assist on both goals. It stinks that Hyry will not go join Hemming with the Barrie Colts this season. I would have liked to see them develop that chemistry throughout this season. However, DeBoer should keep them paired if they play in the preseason game on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. The Stars didn't give up
I wanted to see yesterday's game because the Stars wouldn't give up if they found themselves trailing. The Stars passed their test on Sunday afternoon while trying to come back against the Detroit Red Wings. What that shows me about the prospects is that they have the will to fight until the very last second. They proved that with the goal with one second to go in the game with the extra-man advantage. The prospects showed me that, and they should be commended for it.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. The coaching staff has a baseline for training camp
Even though Pete DeBoer didn't coach the prospects in Traverse City this past weekend, Neil Graham has a lot of ideas for training camp. The highlights that the coaching staff got from this past weekend should give DeBoer an idea of who he wants to see play with each other during the preseason. I know Hemming and Hyry will probably get paired together. Just because the Stars went 0-2 doesn't mean they didn't come away with anything the last two days.