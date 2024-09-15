Dallas Stars prospects get bombarded by goals in the third period
By Brian Sweet
I mentioned earlier this afternoon that the Dallas Stars could be headed to a 0-2 weekend in Traverse City, Michigan. I did not expect everything to blow up in the Stars' faces in one period. That is what happened when the Detroit Red Wings scored five unanswered goals in the third period to hand the Stars a 5-1 loss. As I mentioned above, this is just a measuring stick for their development going into the 2024-25 season.
There were plenty of positives despite the loss to the Red Wings. Ben Kraws looked amazing until the defense failed him in front of the net. Chase Wheatcroft looks healthy and could make an impact with the Texas Stars this season. Also, Emil Hemming has grade-A passes on the power play in the 1st period. These were some of the good things I saw in the game last night. Let's examine the three takeaways from last night's game against the Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Kraws looked good despite the five goals
Ben Kraws looked terrific between the pipes despite the third-period bombardment by the Red Wings. I think he could have a future here in Dallas when Casey DeSmith's contract is up in a few seasons. He reminded me of a very young Jake Oettinger with the poise that he had tonight. He kept the Stars in the game as long as he could. That's all you can ask a young prospect goalie to do at these tournaments. Kraws deserves the final spot in Cedar Park for the upcoming season.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Chase Wheatcroft could be a threat
Chase Wheatcroft will probably be a star offensively in Cedar Park this season. Unfortunately, he joined the Dallas Stars when Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque had their breakout years last season. I would move him to the top line and let him do his thing since he's healthy again. I was thrilled that Neil Graham put him on the top line. If someone gets injured, Wheatcroft could get some playing time in the NHL this season.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Emil Hemming did show some promise
I was a little puzzled as to why the Stars drafted the young wing instead of the top American defenseman in the first round of the 2024 NHL. After watching him take the ice last night, I can see what the scouting department saw in him. His fantastic pass set up the only Stars goal in the first period. I hope the Barrie Colts fans were watching last night because they will be in for a treat, as Hemming will play there this upcoming season.