Dallas Stars prospects play in their final prospect tournament game today
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings prospects return to the ice this afternoon in the final game of the prospect tournament in Traverse City. Last night, the Stars lost 5-1 in what was a dismal final period of the game. The Stars allowed five goals in what was considered to be sloppy play. There is a possibility that the Stars could end up going 0-2 this weekend. Hopefully, the Stars returned to the hotel last night and reviewed their mistakes.
Bryan Thomson will probably get the start this afternoon in the final prospect tournament game. Ben Kraws did an excellent job proving that he belongs in Cedar Park with the Texas Stars last night. Could Thomson one-up Kraws this afternoon? That has yet to be seen, and it could happen this afternoon. Chase Wheatcroft and Emil Hemming are two prospects you must watch this afternoon. Here are the three keys of the game against the Red Wings this afternoon.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Have better starts to periods
The one thing that drove me crazy last night was the Stars had a great first period setting the tone and pace of the game. However, when it came to the second and third period, they looked like they were on cruise control at the beginning of each period. That was the reason why the Red Wings were able to ambush them in the third period last night and ultimately decide the game. If the Stars are able to have a better start to periods this afternoon, they should be able to beat the Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Put the Red Wings to sleep
The Detroit Red Wings came back and won the game because the Stars couldn't put the game away with goals. The Stars must do better by ambushing the net and putting the puck past the goalie. It's the only way the Stars can leave with a 1-1 record this weekend. If the Stars can't do that, it could be a 0-2 weekend in Traverse City as they return to Texas to start training camp this upcoming week. I would like to see training camp start this week on a good note rather than a bad one.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Keep Wheatcroft and Hemming together
Wheatcroft and Hemming were two of the brightest players on the ice last night for the Stars. I hope Neil Graham keeps them on the same line again today. It was fun watching both players show they can be an offensive juggernaut last night. Since Wheatcroft is finally healthy, I hope he can be that colossal scoring threat in Cedar Park this upcoming season. As for Hemming, I hope Barrie Colts fans will be excited to see him play there this season.