Dallas Stars get the preseason rolling against the St. Louis Blues
By Brian Sweet
After the long offseason, the Stars return to the ice as they take on the St. Louis Blues in the first preseason game. It will go down at the American Airlines Center tonight. Remember, you can watch the preseason game with the Victory+ app on your phones or tablets. You can also watch it on your computer as well. According to DLLS Sports Stars Writer and former Blackout Dallas Contributor Sam Nestler, expect it to be a prospect-heavy game tonight.
That means we won't likely see players like Jamie Benn or Tyler Seguin. We will likely see players like Emil Hemming, Matej Blumel, and other prospects. So, if you are attending the game tomorrow night, enjoy seeing the future of the franchise play. It will be interesting since Pete DeBoer hasn't interacted with the prospects compared to Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Impress the boss
Since most of the prospects playing tonight will return to the junior clubs within the next week, their job is to impress the boss. I mean that they must impress Pete DeBoer and Jim Nill if they want to remain with the Dallas Stars for a long time. Most of these prospects are currently on two-to-three-year deals. The last thing you want to do is show them a lack of improvement from last year's training camp. If you don't impress your boss, you get fired.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Let the Blues have it
I want to see these prospects run up the score on the Blues tonight. All of them are playing in a "job interview" type game, and I want to see the urgency on both sides of the ice. Pete DeBoer likes players who don't take a shift off. DeBoer will take the hustle effort over being a multi-goal scorer each night. Just ask Logan Stankoven. He didn't score much when he was promoted, and DeBoer kept him in the lineup because of the hustle.
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Play the next shift
The last thing I'm looking for from the prospects tonight is whether they will curl up after making a mistake or play the next shift. Mistakes are going to happen in the game of hockey. I haven't seen one player have a flawless career when it comes to defense. Players will make mistakes from time to time. The only question is, do you get back up after making a mistake that leads to a goal? That is something the front office and the coaching staff will be looking for tonight.