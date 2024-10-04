Dallas Stars have a good preseason curtain call despite loss

The Dallas Stars traveled to St. Louis to play the Blues in their final preseason game for the upcoming season. The Stars had one of the best first periods this preseason by finding the net on the power play. Evgenii Dadonov found the back of the net and gave the Stars an early 1-0 lead.

The Blues responded in the second period by scoring a goal to tie the game. It came down to the final seconds in the third period when Calder Trophy Candidate Logan Stankoven tied the game at three and forced overtime. Ultimately, the Stars lost 4-3 against the Blues.

Some of my observations from the game are that the Stars have found a rhythm on the power play. For all of the Lian Bichsel fans, he's probably going down to the AHL. He needs the minutes that he will get in the AHL. He will not get the minutes he would in the AHL at the NHL level. Bichsel will not be in the AHL for long. Don't be surprised if he's with Dallas in the spring like Logan Stankoven was last season. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Perfect first power play

I don't know if the Stars could have done better on the first power play in the first period. As soon as the puck went to the front of the net, they crashed it, and Evgenii Dadonov went back door on Jordan Binnington. If the Stars want to be successful on the power play this season, they have to crash the net and put rebounds into the net on second chances. The first period is precisely what Stars' fans were looking for in the Western Conference Finals last year.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Sam Steel got rocked

Some fans were very concerned when Sam Steel was rocked in the first period by a reverse check. He would play the remaining of the game which was a good sign. If the Stars want a good start to the regular season, starting in Nashville with a healthy roster is a good sign. Fans should understand if Robertson were to sit out the first game due to his foot surgery. That was a crisis averted tonight against the Blues in the final preseason game.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Lian Bichsel will start in Cedar Park

I last noticed tonight that it would be best if Lian Bichsel started the season down in Cedar Park. It would be suitable for his development overall, and I know the Predators pick him apart next Thursday. He almost started a fight in the second period, and I thought he would throw the guy to the ice. Don't be surprised if Bichsel finds his way to the NHL level in the spring. He is so close, but some development in the AHL with the Texas Stars would do him some good.

