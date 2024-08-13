Don’t expect the Dallas Stars to trade for these 4 players
By Brian Sweet
Another date that Dallas Stars fans should circle on their calendars next season is March 6, 2025. That is when the NHL Trade Deadline will be for the 2024-25 season. After that, there can be no more trades between teams until the offseason. The lead-up to that date will be busy because the Stars could be buyers or sellers around the end of February. Fans remember last year's big trade when the Stars landed Chris Tanev in a blockbuster deal. Here are four players the Stars should stay away at the trade deadline this season.
Dallas Stars do not trade for list: 4. Nick Robertson
As cool as it would be to have another brother tandem on the Dallas Stars, they probably won't trade for Nick Robertson. Jason's brother doesn't have as much experience playing in the NHL. Even though Nick had a somewhat good season with the Toronto Maple Leafs last year, I don't know where he would fit on the roster after all the signings this offseason for the Stars. The only place he would probably play is at Cedar Park. No offense to him, but it would feel like "fan service" trading for Nick.
Dallas Stars do not trade for list: 3. Jamie Oleksiak
Here's another player I don't expect the Stars to trade for at the 2025 trade deadline. Oleksiak is making 4.6 million dollars a season for the next two years. If the Stars want to reunite with the beloved defenseman, wait until free agency two years from now. If the Stars wanted to trade for him, they would probably want Lian Bichsel as part of the trade package. Stars' fans would rather have Bichsel in the lineup because he would cost less than Oleksiak.
Dallas Stars do not trade for list: 2. Ryan Suter
There would probably be a riot in Frisco if the Stars decided to trade for Ryan Suter at the trade deadline in 2025. Jim Nill bought out Suter's contract because of his age and multiple mistakes on the ice during last season's playoff run. During the Western Conference Finals, Suter was out of position in front of the net and allowed goals in front of the net. If the Stars have an issue with defensemen injuries, promote from Cedar Park Jim Nill.
Dallas Stars do not trade for list: 1. Ty Dellandrea
There will be one less pregame warmup secret meeting member next season. Ty Dellandrea was traded to the San Jose Sharks, more than likely to clear a roster spot for Mavrik Bourque. I don't expect the Stars to trade for him again because he was in and out of the lineup last season. I doubt the Stars want to pay him to sit in the suite unless he's filling in for an injury. It's just the nature of the business. Dellandrea will get more playing time in San Jose than in Dallas.