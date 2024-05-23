Four Dallas Stars players that need to step up vs. the Edmonton Oilers
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars begin the Western Conference Finals later tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. It's the first time since 2003 that the Stars have taken on the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason. The Stars must give it their all to stop one of the best players in the league from ending their season in the Western Conference Finals again. Some players must rise to the occasion to help the Stars win the West. Here are the four players that must step up against the Oilers.
Four Stars players need to step up: 4. Jake Oettinger
The Stars need Jake Oettinger to pull off some "Otter magic" in the Western Conference Finals. Fans should feel better about this year since he's healthy coming into the series against the Oilers. He did leave practice yesterday due to an illness but should start between the pipes later tonight. It's time for Oettinger to have a "Michael Jordan flu game" tonight and win game one on home ice. If Oettinger steps up to the plate again, the Stars should advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Four Stars players need to step up: 3. Chris Tanev
Chris Tanev will be counted on to stop the best one-two punch in the NHL. This is why Jim Nill traded for him at the trade deadline this season. He's helped shut down two former Stanley Cup Champions in a row with his aggressive defense. He will be going up against Connor McDavid in this series. If Chris Tanev can slow down one of the best players in this generation, imagine what he can do in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Four Stars players need to step up: 2. Jamie Benn
If the captain wants to raise the Stanley Cup this year, Jamie Benn must provide some offense in this series against the Oilers. Jamie Benn's time with the Dallas Stars might end after his contract expires after 2024-25. Benn has been waiting for a second chance to right the wrongs of last year's Western Conference Finals. Stars fans should expect to see Benn play like this is his season in a Dallas Stars uniform.
Four Stars players need to step up: 1. Joe Pavelski
Joe Pavelski is the final player that must step up if the Stars want to be in the Stanley Cup Finals this season. Pavelski is getting up in age, and this might be the last time he gets a shot at hoisting the Stanley Cup above his head. If Joe wants to go out on top winning the Cup, he's got to play like his early years and help out the Stars on offense. It would be a shame to see the Stars come up short this season. But like I mentioned last night, "What's Pavelski going to do about it?"