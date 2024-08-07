Four veterans the Dallas Stars need to re-sign when their contract is up
By Brian Sweet
Last month, we looked at some young players that the Stars must re-sign when their contract ends. Now, let's take a look at some of the veteran players that the Stars must re-sign. A hockey team needs veterans to help the younger players on the team to learn the game. The Stars have good veterans like Jamie Benn, who help keep the team on the right path to the Stanley Cup. Here are four veterans that the Stars must keep on the roster if they want to win the Stanley Cup this upcoming season.
Colin Blackwell
Depending on how Blackwell does on the fourth line, the Stars should consider re-signing him for the 2025-26 season. With Radek Faksa getting traded this offseason, Blackwell should expect a workload on the fourth line. While he won't impact the young players, his job will be to provide physicality against opponents' top lines. If Blackwell performs above and beyond this upcoming season, the Stars should have no problem giving him a raise.
Matt Duchene
Matt Duchene is another veteran that the Stars should consider bringing back. His presence on that line has brought Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene's offense to life. He would also be another good veteran to have in the locker room to help the young players get acclimated to the NHL. The only concern with Matt Duchene is that he's already signed two one-year contracts with the Stars. The Stars would have to give a portion of their salary cap to keep him in Dallas.
Jamie Benn
This veteran has the fanbase split right down the middle on whether to re-sign him. He's played for the Dallas Stars his entire career. Benn's leadership is why Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven have had great starts to their career. The fanbase is concerned that he will want a considerable average a season. If he decides he wants to get paid eight million a year, the Stars will let him walk. However, the Stars should have no issue approving an extension if it's a reasonable asking price.
Miro Heiskanen
Miro Heiskanen is a veteran the Stars must re-sign when his contract ends. He is a top defenseman in the NHL and has been a leader on the blue line. The Stars' defense would be atrocious without Heiskanen's leadership. It comes down to numbers when he's up for a contract extension. He will not be getting another eight-year extension. Seeing his contract demands in a couple of seasons will be interesting. Hopefully, Heiskanen will remain a Star for his entire career. It would be weird to see him in another team's uniform.