In Between the Lines: Let's examine the projected third line
By Brian Sweet
This week, we have officially reached the midpoint of our In Between the Lines Series. We only have two more lines to discuss this week. This morning, we will examine the third line with Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque, and Logan Stankoven. This was one of the more exciting lines in the later part of last season. Fans have been waiting to see what the line chemistry with Johnston and Stankoven and they got a preview of it last season.
With Wyatt Johnston proving himself to be a top star in the league, he will likely get promoted to the top line more than likely. Fans haven't seen the chemistry between Stankoven and Bourque. It might take some time for them to get used to playing with each other. However, I expect them to find their groove in the first half of the season and score some goals. Let's look at the projected third line this season.
In Between the Lines: Jamie Benn
Benn is in the final season of his contract and will look to prove to the Stars that he belongs here his entire career. Benn was one of the final players to score over 20 goals last season. He would finish the regular season with 21 goals and 39 assists. Don't be surprised if Benn has a rough start this season with Bourque joining their line. Sometimes, line chemistry takes time to form, and with Johnston on the top line, the chemistry from last season will be gone. It's another storyline to keep an eye on this season.
In Between the Lines: Logan Stankoven
Logan Stankoven did pretty well after being promoted to the Dallas Stars last season. While he didn't have the type of offensive outburst fans were expecting, you could tell he was getting adjusted to the faster game speed. Stankoven will probably work on his game throughout this upcoming season. I know he wants to prove to the Stars that he is worthy of a contract extension. Fans should expect Stankoven and Benn to be the guiding light for Bourque in his rookie season.
In Between the Lines: Mavrik Bourque
Bourque is in an exciting position entering this season. In my opinion, Bourque didn't need to spend the entire season in the AHL. There weren't any more things to improve before getting promoted to the NHL level. Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer would be wise to pair him on the third line with Benn. Jamie has mentored each of the top three prospects during training camp and when they were brought up to Dallas last year. Bourque could be the AHL MVP he was last season or a flop.