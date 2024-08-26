Matty Beniers has set the value of Wyatt Johnston's next contract
By Brian Sweet
Matty Beniers, you could say he's the "Wyatt Johnston" of the Seattle Kraken. Johnston and Beniers fought hard for the Calder Trophy during the 2022-23 season. Beniers was just a bit better than Johnston and won the Rookie of the Year trophy. With both coming off entry-level deals here shortly, one would get the Brinks truck first. Beniers signed a seven-year extension this past week, becoming a long-term investment for the Seattle Kraken.
Beniers deserves every bit of that extension. He's the type of player that you want to build your franchise around. Just like with Johnston, Dallas hopes to build the future of the Dallas Stars around him. However, it won't come at a cheap price like the Beniers extension was. Johnston has shown in the past two seasons with Dallas that he can turn the momentum of a game around with one goal. I'm surprised that the Stars were not actively talking with him this offseason trying to get the deal done.
Thomas Harley is a priority at the moment, and things are going great with his extension lately. However, Johnston's cost increases every day he's not signed to an extension. If Johnston has another great season like he did last year, Johnston will be getting an eight-year contract instead of a seven-year contract. I trust Jim Nill will finish the job and lock down Johnston next offseason.
Dallas will probably use Benier's extension as a starting point in extension talks with Johnston. Both are identical players, while Johnston deserves a tad more because of his hockey IQ and how he turns the game's tide. I don't believe Johnston will get less than Beniers. That would insult Johnston and what he's accomplished in a short time here in Dallas. I could see an eight-year extension in the neighborhood of 7.5 to 8 million dollars. That would be a reasonable extension for Johnston.
It will be an interesting storyline to watch next offseason. The Stars will have around 41 million dollars in salary cap space to sign their young talent. Johnston will definitely be getting a piece of that with his new extension. I wouldn't be shocked to see Jake Oettinger get a piece of that if he has another fantastic season. Next summer could change the franchise's course for the next decade. Blackout Dallas will update you on any developments on Johnston's extension this season if they come up.