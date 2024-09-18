Observations from Dallas Stars training camp eve press conference
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars will kick off their training camp tomorrow, which means the long offseason is over. It seems the coaching staff was focused on fixing what went wrong in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. I was happy to hear that loss lit a fire under the coaching staff. Jim Nill also talked about numerous topics, from contract extensions to one of the players not playing in the preseason. Let's discuss some topics brought up today at the press conference.
Dallas Stars Press Conference: Jason Robertson
Jason Robertson had an issue with his foot and had offseason surgery. He is now getting back to skating on that leg and will not play in a majority of the preseason schedule. I'm happy to hear that Robertson won't be playing much in the preseason. I would rather have a healthy Robertson than a re-injured Robertson. Yes, it will hinder the chemistry on the top line to begin the regular season, but I'm happy he will be healthy enough to start the regular season.
Dallas Stars Press Conference: Jake Oettinger extension
After signing Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley to new deals yesterday, goaltender Jake Oettinger is the next one on deck. Nill explained to the press that he wants to get a deal done with Oettinger but wants to see the market get set before signing him. I'm concerned with that statement because you don't want to wait too long to the point Oettinger is not affordable. Oettinger will solve your starting goaltender solution for the next six to seven seasons.
I know that Jeremy Swayman is one of those contracts Nill is waiting on to see what Oettinger's market is. I hope that deal gives all the information Nill needs to formulate a new contract with Oettinger's agent. The fan base loves the goaltender, and he wants to be here for a long time. However, the Stars must also sign other young players, like Wyatt Johnston. Let's hope Nill doesn't take too long to sign Oettinger.
Dallas Stars Press Conference: Jamie Benn extension
The last thing that stuck out about the press conference is that Nill said, "As long as he's GM, Jamie Benn will be a Star." The Jamie Benn haters will have to settle for him being the captain if he decides to return to Dallas after this season. It looks like that Benn will likely re-sign here to continue being the captain of the Stars. As long as the contract isn't too hefty, I would love to have Benn back with the team. He deserves to wear the Stars sweater as long as he wants.