That was for number 9: Dallas Stars overpower the Los Angeles Kings 4-1
The Dallas Stars finally unveiled Mike Modano's statue in front of the home crowd. The Stars were a completely different team tonight in the 4-1 over the Los Angeles Kings. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight over the Kings.
By Brian Sweet
Mike Modano was finally immortalized as his statue was unveiled tonight on PNC Plaza. The Stars' fanbase showed up to give an ovation to the man who turned Dallas into a hockey town. The Dallas Stars looked like a completely different team tonight in the 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. They also swept the season series against the Kings 3-0. The win keeps the Dallas Stars in contention for the Central Division title this season. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's victory over the Kings.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Scoring on the power play
The Stars finally scored a power-play goal after having issues the entire week. Jamie Benn found the back of the net to make it 4-0 in the second period. That goal was the dagger in the Kings' hopes of creating a comeback attempt tonight. The Stars must figure out their power play problems before the playoffs begin in April. They can make a run if they can score on the power play. The Arizona Coyotes could be a good opponent for that this upcoming Wednesday.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Taking it to the Los Angeles Kings
The Stars took it to the Los Angeles Kings tonight, and it all began after the opening puck drop. The fourth line pressured David Rittich to a pulp, and Craig Smith was rewarded with a goal tonight. Wyatt Johnston recorded his 50th career goal tonight in the first period. The Stars were leading 3-0 at the first intermission. That is what Pete DeBoer has been looking for this past week. If the Stars can find the perfect combination of offense and defense, they might have a long playoff run in April.
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Stankoven and Johnston can never be broken up
Johnston and Logan Stankoven cannot be broken up after the Stars win against the Kings tonight. Those two worked their tails off every shift tonight. Both players gravitated to the front of the net as they attempted to clean up rebounds. We are looking at Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin Jr. before our own eyes. Both of them will be important for the franchise in the future. Maybe one day, Stankoven and Johnston will have a statue together. The Stars welcome the Arizona Coyotes to town on Wednesday night as they look to continue their win streak and win the Central Division.