The Dallas Stars look to put pressure on the Oilers in game five
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars return to action later tonight at the American Airlines Center. They will take on the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Finals. With three possible games remaining in the Western Conference Finals, room for hockey errors is small. One goal could swing the game wide open for one team. The Stars learned that the hard way in game four back in Edmonton. The Stars have to defend their home ice tonight if they want the chance to eliminate the Oilers in game six.
The one thing that Stars fans will be watching this afternoon is whether Chris Tanev will suit up for game five. He took a puck off his ankle in game four and never returned the game after that. Tanev has been a defensive anchor for the Stars throughout the postseason, and not having him in the lineup would be massive. The Stars' defense would need to pick up the slack if he is not in the lineup. Here are the three keys of the game tonight if the Stars don't want to be on the brink of elimination.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Strong first period
The Dallas Stars must take control of the Oilers in the first period if they want to win tonight. The Stars got off to a strong start in game four, but they surrendered two goals to the Oilers near the end of the period. The Stars must feed off their home crowd and score goals in the first period. If they let the Oilers take control in the first period, it will be hard to catch up to them. If the Stars can control the Oilers in the first period, they should win the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Veterans must step up
The Stars' veterans must step up and help beat the Oilers tonight. The last thing that those veterans want is to wonder what could have been two seasons in a row being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals. Dallas fans would love to see Joe Pavelski finally hoist the Stanley Cup above his head. They would also love to see Jamie Benn get redemption for not beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Win without Tanev
More than likely, Tanev won't suit up for the Stars tonight after taking the puck off his ankle in game four. The rest of the team must step up and fill in his absence in the lineup. That means blocking shots and putting the puck in the back of the net. It will take everyone from the Stars' players and the coaching staff to put the Oilers on the brink of elimination tonight. If the Stars can find a way to win without Tanev, they can put the Oilers' postseason run in jeopardy.