Top 4 Dallas Stars prospects from the prospect tournament
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars returned from their prospect tournament over the weekend. Even though the Stars went 0-2 overall, the prospects were some of the brightest on the ice. Emil Hemming was one of those picks; his passing created two goals this weekend.
Arttu Hyry was another prospect that shined bright. I wouldn't be surprised if he were the talk of training camp this fall. Chase Wheatcroft could have had six goals with all the good chances in close. Here are the four prospects that stood out at the prospect tournament this past weekend. This list is in no particular order.
Dallas Stars Standout Prospects: 4. Chase Wheatcroft
After sitting out most of last season with an injury, Wheatcroft looked like the player that the Stars signed to an entry-level contract. He could have scored six to eight goals this past weekend if the Red Wings goalie wasn't so huge. Wheatcroft will likely be on the top line in Cedar Park this upcoming season. I can't wait to see how Wheatcroft performs during the preseason games. I don't think he will make the opening night roster in Dallas, but who knows?
Dallas Stars Standout Prospects: 3. Arttu Hyry
We might have another young member of the Finnish Mafia growing up before our very eyes. Hyry came out of nowhere and had a tremendous performance this past weekend. Hyry was partnered up with Emil Hemming and Wheatcroft, and they looked outstanding together. I wouldn't be surprised if Hyry made the opening night roster. Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports says he looks like a bigger and more physical version of Joel Kiviranta.
Dallas Stars Standout Prospects: 2. Emil Hemming
Hemming was excellent, with Wheatcroft and Hyry on the top line. NHL draft scouts said that Hemming needed to work on passing before he made it to the NHL. Based on what I watched this weekend, Hemming might have perfected his passing. He assisted on both of Hyry's goals this weekend. I would not be shocked if Hyry and Hemming became the newest members of the Finnish Mafia in the next three seasons. Hemming doesn't need as much development as some draft scouts said.
Dallas Stars Standout Prospects: 1. Benjamin Kraws
The Stars might need to spend some money keeping Kraws in Texas, depending on how he does with the Texas Stars this season. Kraws was the best goalie in Traverse City this weekend, and it's a shame the rest of the team couldn't back him up on Saturday night. He could replace Casey DeSmith after his contract is up in three years. Krawdaddy will get some playing time when Agnus Hellberg needs a break from playing.