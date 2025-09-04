Ranking the best 5 Dallas Stars contracts on the books

Managing contract extensions is difficult for every NHL GM. Jim Nill has drafted his way into a talented team. However, this requires necessary contracts with many moving parts. Mr. Nill has succeeded at keeping much of the core together. Key factors in these deals are years and AAV (Average Annual Value). Many players prefer shorter terms when they are younger, while others are ready for long-term deals. The Stars' best five deals for player and team are below.

Dallas Stars Best Contracts: 5. Mavrik Bourque

The unknown is an integral part of contracts with Mavrik Bourque. He has not quite proven himself in the NHL, allowing the Stars to get him on a team-friendly deal this season. Mavrik signed a one-year extension this summer for $950,000. Jim Nill did an excellent job resigning Mavrik before the time period where other teams could poach him from the Stars.

It looked like some subpar teams would have given Mavrik around double what he will make this year with the Stars. Mavrik seems to see Dallas as a great home and wants to prove himself to earn a better contract next year. You have to applaud Mavrik and hope he takes a big step forward to join the top six in 2026.

Dallas Stars Best Contracts: 4. Mikko Rantanen

Everyone knows the talented winger the Stars traded for around the deadline last season. Mikko will make an AAV of $12,000,000 over the next eight seasons. Jim Nill took a home run swing to get a big physical scorer to headline the team for years to come. With his playoff performances alone, many fans are incredibly excited about what Mikko brings to the team.

With the salary cap increasing over the next few seasons, $12 million is certainly doable. The only downside to this deal is that Mikko will be 36 years old when the contract expires. As we have seen recently with Tyler Seguin, these long-term deals can cost the team more cap space than they would like towards the end of the deal.

Dallas Stars Best Contracts: 3. Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley is in a unique contract situation. He is in the final year of his deal, making $4,000,000 this season. With the Stars up against the cap, Jim Nill is navigating what to do with Harley and Robertson moving forward. Even with this uncertainty, getting the production Harley provides for $4,000,000 is an absolute steal. Players like this can alter a season, making less than they are worth. Thomas will soon receive his much-earned payday.

Dallas Stars Best Contracts: 2. Miro Heiskanen

Some say you do not know what you have until it's gone. This was the case for Miro Heiskanen. He is a pleasure to watch get the puck out of the zone, which was clearly missing after his knee injury last season.

There were concerns about how he would perform in the playoffs coming back from injury. It was apparent how important he was to the team when he had some great games in the Winnipeg series. His $8,450,000 AAV contract is aging considerably with four years remaining. He will be 29 years old when the deal expires in the middle of his prime.

Dallas Stars Best Contracts:1. Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston signed a brand new 5-year deal during last season with an AAV of $8,400,000. This was great work by both parties. Jim Nill gets five seasons of Wyatt at a reasonable price, and Wyatt Johnston receives a new contract opportunity at age 27 in his prime.

From a scoring perspective, Wyatt is sure to live up to his contract. He already has some clutch playoff goals, but he struggled defensively in the playoffs this past season. With some help from new linemates, Wyatt should eliminate any doubt of defensive issues this season.

