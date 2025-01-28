Some Stars fans will be biting their nails during the 4 Nations Face-Off

I can't believe the Stars are about to play their fiftieth game of the season tonight. It seems like the season just started at the beginning of the month. The Stars are right where they must be at this time of the season. They have a shot of overtaking the Winnipeg Jets as the top team in the Central Division. After watching how Winnipeg started the season, it seems like catching them was out of reach for the Stars.

Some Stars fans are concerned about the rest of the season after the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played next month. It's a hockey tournament in which Sweden, Finland, Canada, and the United States battle for bragging rights on the best country in hockey. Some of the biggest names in the NHL, such as Auston Matthews, will participate in the tournament next month.

The Stars will have some participants in the tournament. Jake Oettinger will play for Team USA, while Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell will be on Finland's team. It will be an exciting time to see your favorite players compete against each other. However, some fans are concerned with what could happen if there is an injury to any of the Stars players in the tournament. It could be a disaster if Oettinger gets injured and is out for the season. That would be devastating for a team that climbed into second place.

Some fans have the right to be scared. It's their First Amendment right to voice their opinions about this tournament. It won't be like the NHL All-Star game, where there isn't any checking or allowing to hit someone. This tournament will be full-contact hockey; some injuries could come from it. This tournament could be a temporary solution while the NHL considers how to change the All-Star Game format.

That's why Jim Nill hasn't made a trade for anyone yet. He's probably waiting to see what happens at this tournament and will find out which position will be his priority at this season's deadline. After seeing a report that Nill prioritizes restricted free agents at this year's deadline, it makes sense to wait until after the tournament. The priority could change if the Stars have any injuries from the tournament.

I look forward to watching our favorite Stars players compete in the tournament next month. However, don't go after fans who are weary of this tournament. With injuries to Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment, all it takes for another injury to end their season possibly. That's how fragile this Stars' roster is in the season. May the best nation win the tournament, and let's get back to cheering on the Stars to another Central Division title.

