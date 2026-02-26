Stars' three Olympic defensemen as good as ever in first game back

Some worry existed among NHL fan bases across North America on Wednesday, when the league resumed play for the first time three weeks after a hiatus due to the 2026 Winter Olympics. Rust was a real concern.

No such concerns anymore for the Stars, though the fretting may continue in Seattle after Dallas walloped the Kraken, 4-1, on Wednesday night from American Airlines Center. The Stars, who entered the break on a six-game winning streak, picked up exactly where they left off offensively, at least as the Stars have averaged four goals per game over their last seven.

Dallas Stars provide a defensive showcase

On the other end, things were even better. The Stars carried a shutout into the third period, though a Ryker Evans goal kept Dallas without a shutout since Dec. 3 against New Jersey. A big reason for the lone goal allowed - other than goalie Casey DeSmith - was the play of the Stars' three Olympians on the blue line.

Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Thomas Harley each had at least one assist; Lindell had two. They finished a combined +5 with four blocked shots and a power play point, Heiskanen's third-period assist on Wyatt Johnston's 30th goal of the season. The trio led, per usual, the Stars as the top three skaters in ice time, as Heiskanen skated for 25 minutes and Lindell and Harley about 23 minutes apiece.

19 for Wyatt!



Wyatt Johnston scores his NHL-leading 19th power play goal of the season, his second goal of the game, tipping home a Miro Heiskanen point shot (with his left knee).



31 goals for Wyatt, one shy of Robertson for the team lead.



4-0 Stars — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) February 26, 2026

Harley returned from the Olympics with a silver medal after his Team Canada fell to teammate Jake Oettinger and Team USA in the final. Heiskanen, Lindell, and forwards Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz - both of whom did not play on Wednesday - picked up a bronze medal after beating Slovakia for third place.

Stars offense impresses even without two top-line players

Dallas's offensive output was especially impressive given both Rantanen's and Hintz's absence. The former was placed on injured reserve just after returning stateside and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Hintz won't be gone as long as he missed the game against the Kraken because of illness. Rantanen leads the Stars with 69 points in 54 games, and the absence of Rantanen has led to Hintz scoring 44 in 52 games.

The Stars' forwards who did play were excellent at dropping into backchecking and joining Dallas' defensive unit, which included Lian Bichsel for the first time since Nov. 30 after he returned from the IR, to limit the Kraken to just 10 shots.

The win lifted the Stars into second place in the Central Division, leapfrogging the idle Minnesota Wild. Dallas' 79 points in 58 games are the third-best mark in the NHL. The Wild return from the Olympic break Thursday against the best team in the NHL, the division-leading Colorado Avalanche, and their 83 points.