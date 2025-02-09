Swimming in San Jose: Dallas Stars swim with the San Jose Sharks tonight

Well, Stars fans who turned into last night's game were in for a crazy ride. The Stars and the Los Angeles Kings went to a shootout. However, the Stars didn't come away with two points last night. The Stars can still finish the road trip, getting three out of six points with a win against the San Jose Sharks tonight. The road trip has been less than ideal, but there's nothing the Stars can do about it now other than keep playing hockey.

After tonight's game, the Stars will get a well-deserved break for the Four Nations Face-off tournament. However, Jake Oettinger, Esa Lindell, and Roope Hintz will head to the tournament and compete with their countries. We will have some articles coming out during the break on how your favorite Stars' player does during the tournament. However, let's get through the Stars game tonight without any injuries. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Let Wyatt Cook

I'm not asking Wyatt Johnston to prep and cook a meal; I want him to cook the Sharks tonight. The last time the Stars were at the SAP Center, Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven led the Stars to a win over the Sharks. I know the Sharks do not want a repeat of last season, so they will probably double-team Johnston tonight. However, that should allow other players to feast if they do that. If Wyatt Johnston gets going tonight, the Stars can end their road trip with two points.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini is the one player the Stars can't allow to get going on offense tonight. I wouldn't be shocked if he came away with the Calder Trophy at the end of this season. He's so good of a good hockey player that college hockey teams are glad he got drafted by the Sharks. The defense can't play like they did last night, or he can contribute to his highlight reel for the award. If the Stars keep Celebrini at bay tonight, they can beat the Sharks and earn two points.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Better defense

If Gordon Ramsey was coaching the Stars, there would have been a bag skate for the defensemen after last night's loss. That can't happen again in San Jose tonight. The Sharks are a good team that can take advantage of those defensive mistakes. The Stars could have beaten the Kings last night if they just played better defense and didn't leave Jake Oettinger out to dry. It could be a long night in San Jose if the Stars' defense play like they did against the Kings last night.

