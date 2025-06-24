Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Bruno Idzan

The Dallas Stars are taking a look at all the possibilities when it comes to who the Stars will be selecting with their pick in the third round of the NHL Draft this summer. The Stars won't have a pick until the third round of the draft unless Jim Nill can get a higher draft pick with a trade. If he isn't able to do that, the Stars will have to settle for waiting. If the Stars do, there are a ton of excellent left wing prospects available down there. We've already talked about two of them today.

Noah Read was the first one we talked about at noon today. Read just won the Memorial Cup with the London Knights and plans on looking to see if he falls to a great team later in the draft. Another prospect is Tomas Poletin, who is a young player with some upside if the Stars find the right team to develop him into a sniper from the left circle. There are even more left wing prospects who could be available, like Bruno Idzan, who's committed to the University of Wisconsin this upcoming season.

Idzan played for the Lincoln Stars in the USHL this past season and put up some impressive numbers. He scored 22 goals and recorded 22 assists as well. That's pretty impressive numbers for someone projected late in the draft. While I do think he could go late in the second round, Idzan would be the perfect player to stash in college since he's committed to Wisconsin to play hockey. The Stars could let him get his degree and develop into a player who could take over for Jason Robertson one day.

He would be someone to have on my board if I'm the Stars and looking to draft a left wing with my third-round pick. His ability to score the puck reminds me a lot of what the Stars are looking for in future players. While Idzan has a lot of development and practice before he puts on the Victory Green sweater, he would be a steal in the third round or late in the second round if the Stars can trade up into that round.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles