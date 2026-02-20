Team USA sends Slovakia to the bronze medal game with a massive win

Team USA took on Slovakia this afternoon for a trip to the gold medal game on Sunday. Things got off to a great start with goals from Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson in the first period. Things would get even better from there as Team USA routed Slovakia 6-2, with Jake Oettinger and company advancing to the gold medal match. What a heck of a performance from the United States this afternoon to cap off the semifinals. Here are the four takeaways from the game this afternoon.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Recap: 4. Nothing like a goal to get things going

Dylan Larkin basically said nothing like the present by getting Team USA on the board early in the first period. That puck went screaming past the Slovakian goaltender like an eagle flying at its prey on the ground. That's the kind of momentum that Team USA needed to get the offense going in the first period. At least they didn't play with their food and wait until the second period. This goal marked the start of a shift in momentum towards the United States.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Recap: 3. Connor Hellebuyck was laser-focused

The Connor Hellebuyck that showed up in the quarterfinals graced us with his presence this afternoon. He was zoned in from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer. That's the type of goaltender that Team USA is going to need if they want a shot at beating Canada and all of its amazing talent on that roster. It's going to be a tough-fought game on Sunday morning. Hockey fans will be in for a treat as Canada and the United States grace the stage for the ultimate prize.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Recap: 2. Tage Thompson's insurance goal was amazing

I didn't think we'd get an awkward-angle goal from Team USA at the Olympics, but I can cross it off my bingo card. Tage Thompson had an amazing goal that looked like it wasn't even going to go in the net, but it did. That goal, putting the United States up 2-0 at the end of the first period, just made the game so much easier to relax and watch. Now, a bunch of people will be in church pews on Sunday listening to their pastor while Team US plays Canada in the gold medal match.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Recap: 1. Time to get your 4 Nations Revenge

Now that Slovakia is out of the way and taking on Team Finland in the bronze medal match, Team USA shifts its focus to Team Canada in a rematch of last year's 4 Nations Faceoff finale. The USA is looking for redemption in that game while also looking to bring home the gold medal in honor of Johnny Gaudreau. Team Canada is looking to reclaim its throne as the alpha dog of hockey. We are in for one of the best gold medal matches the hockey gods could have blessed us with.