Texas Hockey Midterm: Grading the Stars halfway through the season

Midterm Report Card: Defensemen

Grade: C

I'm sorry, I'm about to be harsh on the defensemen. While the Chris Tanev situation this offseason changed their approach to free agency, they could have played better throughout the first half of the season. I will talk about Miro Heiskanen because he had rough spots this season. I'm concerned about how Matt Dumba has a great game one night and one to forget the next one. However, there is one bright spot in the first half of the season: Lian Bichsel.

Bichsel reminds me of Derian Hatcher, a defenseman who wreaked havoc for the Stars in the 90's. I don't know why the Stars sent him back to the AHL after the debut he had. The defense covered players much better in the Stars' zone when Bichsel was on the ice. He even sent people into the boards and helped block shots. It felt like he earned his spot on the roster for the remainder of the season. I hope the Stars consider promoting him in the spring, as Stankoven did last season.

Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (6) after the Stars defeat the Washington Capitals at the American Airlines Center.

I'm not trying to bash Dumba, but the Stars can't afford him to be off and on against teams like the Ottawa Senators or Maple Leafs. He's a great player and veteran in this league, but the inconsistency concerns me. I know he signed a two-year deal, but Bichsel has earned his spot on the roster. Let's move on to Heiskanen, who is having a strange season. It's the first season where he's had some questionable games.

In some games, opposing teams have caught Miro sleeping in transition or out of place in the Stars' zone. The Stars might have to look at reducing some of his minutes. I know he might not like it, but it might improve his performance in the second half of the season. The rest of the defensemen have been really good. With some adjustments to their playing minutes, the defensemen can help the Stars win the Stanley Cup.

Utah Hockey Club center Nick Schmaltz (8) and Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period at the American Airlines Center.

The defensemen have done a good job but need to be more consistent. Their spotty play in the first half of the season has earned them a C. If they played better, they would have a B like the forwards. Let's look at the goaltenders' grade on the final slide.