The Dallas Stars enter a must-win game against the Oilers tonight

The Dallas Stars did not have the best game against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon. It felt like the Stars had another stinker after splitting the series back in Dallas last Friday night. However, the Stars have to shake off both losses as the season is on the line tonight in Edmonton. It feels like the Stars will come out strong tonight. We will see the Stars unleash Mikko Rantanen and allow him to double shift most of the game to spark a win on the road.

It's impartitive the Stars don't allow the terrible officiating to get to their heads. That's for Pete DeBoer to complain about. The Stars need to get back to the basics and pepper Stuart Skinner until he is tired of the Stars firing shots on him. Skinner is a very easy goalie to crack if you pressure him. The Stars can make it a best-of-three series by getting a win at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the four keys to Game 4 tonight in Edmonton.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Play like a team

The Stars haven't been in sync on the ice in the last couple of games. That's got to change if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals this season. That means everybody chips in on offense. The Stars can't rely on Mikko Rantanen to carry this team across the finish line. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin need to rally this team to a victory by setting the pace in the first period. The longer the game goes on without the Stars scoring the first goal, the closer their season is to being done.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Help your goaltender

Jake Oettinger can only do so much against the Edmonton Oilers. Oettinger would like the Stars to clear the puck out of the Stars' zone so the Oilers can't set up any offense. It will be a long night if the Stars don't help out Oettinger in the Stars' zone. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will feast on our goaltender if they get open shots like in Game 3 on Sunday. The Stars need the team to be smart with possession and help clear the puck out of their zone tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Stop McDavid and Draisaitl

The Stars must stop both players if they want a chance to extend their season. McDavid and Draisaitl have shown they can take over games in the blink of an eye during this series. It will be a long night for the Stars if they cannot shut down both. The one thing I want to see the Stars do tonight is knock them on their butt. It's time to be physical and message this series if it's far from over tonight. If the Stars shut down both players, there will be a Game 6 next week.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Give Rantanen all the minutes he wants

Rantanen is the key player the Stars need to take over tonight's game if they want to make this a best-of-three series. He did it against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of that series. I wouldn't be surprised if Rantanen found the back of the net several times tonight against the Oilers. It feels like he's due for a couple of goals in this series. The Stars need to give him all of the minutes he wants because he will be the person who could jumpstart the offense tonight.

