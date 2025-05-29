The Dallas Stars look like they are out of gas after Game 4

The Dallas Stars just looked tired after watching Stuart Skinner handle business in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Dallas fans are trying everything to affect Skinner before Game 5 later tonight at the American Airlines Center. The season is on the line tonight as the Stars look to force a Game 6 back in Edmonton this weekend. With the Florida Panthers clinching their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals last night, the Stars can tire out the Oilers to the point that the Stanley Cup remains in America another season.

One of the things I think is affecting the Stars right now is the Central Division's reputation as a powerhouse. The Stars had to go through two elite teams to get to the Western Conference Finals for a third-straight season. The Avalanche forced the first series to go to seven games, which took some energy to finish them off in the final period of that series. If it weren't for Mikko Rantanen's heroics, the Stars wouldn't be playing the Oilers right now.

Let's talk about the grueling series against the Winnipeg Jets, which was one of the more physical series the Stars have had on their postseason run. The Stars had to worry about so many different scoring options while trying to get Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson back up to speed. Thomas Harley ended the Jets' season with an impressive overtime winner to send the Stars back to the Western Conference Finals. Both of their previous series probably took a lot out of the Stars' gas tank.

The Edmonton Oilers had an easier road to the Western Conference Finals. They took out the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights without burning a lot of energy. It looked like the Oilers were in trouble when Skinner was having issues in the first round, but he turned it around. I think that's a contributing factor to why the Stars have been absent in the last three straight games. The Stars are still in this series, but them pulling a reverse sweep might empty the gas tank if they do the impossible and make the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stars need to take it one game at a time, and it starts tonight against the Oilers at the American Airlines Center. They need to treat this game like the Oilers have them on the edge of the plank on a pirate ship. They have to throw everything they've got at the Oilers to force a Game 6 back in Edmonton. I'm not sure if the Stars will be playing hockey in June, but it would be nice to see. All the Stars need to do is play one game at a time, and they have one more shot at making the Stanley Cup Finals. However, there is no room for error in the next three games.

