The Dallas Stars look to begin the Mikko Rantanen era with a win over the Oilers

It's time for a new era of Dallas Stars hockey to begin tonight. Mikko Rantanen will make his Dallas Stars debut against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. The Stars look to continue bringing promise and optimism after what happened with the surprising Luka Doncic trade earlier this year. Rantanen is the type of player the Stars could have used during their playoff run last season. Now that he's a part of the Stars franchise, they might have a good chance to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Let's return to what is in front of the Stars for tonight's game. They are going up against one of the best Canadian hockey players ever to play the game, Connor McDavid. That's no slight to Sidney Crosby, another good Canadian hockey player. McDavid is the total package for being a dominant hockey player. That will be a challenging task for the Stars tonight. Let's look at the four keys of tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 4. Try to set the pace

I don't know how the game will start tonight with Rantanen in the lineup. The Stars' top line might not sync for a few shifts. However, the Oilers are looking to get their revenge after losing to the Stars earlier this season. They will come out of the gates swinging, looking to chase Jake Oettinger from the game. The Stars must be ready for a storm when that puck is dropped at center ice tonight. It might be an early bedtime for Stars' fans if Dallas isn't prepared for the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Get Shake and Bake going

Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson have been wreaking havoc on teams since returning from the 4-Nations break in February. Both players will be needed tonight if the Stars want to beat the Oilers on the road. I'm sure Edmonton has noticed how they are helping each other out on the top line. Shutting both players down will be Edmonton's number-one priority tonight. The Stars might be in trouble if the Oilers can take Hintz and Robertson out of the equation tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Shut down Leon Draisaitl

The ailing Stars' defense must step up and do their best job to shut down Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid tonight. Draisaitl has 46 goals and 48 assists coming into tonight's matchup against the Stars. This is the Oilers' version of "shake and bake." These two players compliment each other well and the last thing you want to see them trying to kill off a Oilers' power play. If either player finds the back of the net, you might want to head to bed early.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Let Rantanen do his thing

Mikko Rantanen might be nervous before tonight's game against the Oilers. It's his first game as a Dallas Star, and I'm sure he wants to make an impression. Pete DeBoer needs to sit him down and tell him to do his thing by generating scoring chances in the Oilers' zone tonight. The Stars could have a good night if they let him go out there and score as he did in Colorado. The Stars could be a dangerous team tonight if Rantanen is in the zone. Good luck trying to stop Robertson, Hintz, and Rantanen.

