The Dallas Stars look to clinch their playoff spot later tonight

The Dallas Stars are inching closer to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was announced today that the Stars can clinch their spot with a win against the Seattle Kraken and a St. Louis Blues loss against the Colorado Avalanche today. I know it's painful to root for our division rivals, but I'd rather clinch the spot tonight so that the pressure of clinching doesn't get to the Stars. I want the Stars to be able to relax and get focused for the potential of going up against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

While Seattle looks like a free win tonight, don't underestimate them. The Kraken would love nothing more than to derail the Stars and get them off their game before the playoffs. I always say a team eliminated from the playoffs is a dangerous team to go up against. The Stars have to treat this like they are taking on the Kraken in the playoffs. That's how loud their crowd will be tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 4. Be relentless

This is a game where the Stars could have it decided by the end of the first period tonight. The Stars have a chance to put the Kraken out of their misery in the first period by building their lead. The last thing the Stars want to do is give the Kraken any hope of getting back into the game tonight. The best thing to do is run up the score and put them out of their misery tonight. Just go out there and have fun while putting the Kraken out of their misery, which is a primary focus tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Keep the top line chemistry going

The top line seems to be developing their chemistry, which the Stars need before the first round of the playoffs. Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson are dicing up the competition and getting the Stars much-needed wins. That has to continue tonight against the Kraken. Just because the Kraken are out of the playoffs doesn't mean the top line gets the night off tonight. Stars fans must watch the top line continue to develop their chemistry tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Stop Jaden Schwartz

If the Stars want to enjoy some fried calamari tonight, they have to stop Jaden Schwartz on offense. He has 23 goals and 22 assists in tonight's game with the Stars. He's one of those players who can't skate freely in the Stars' zone tonight. The Stars must keep an eye on him and disrupt him from trying to generate any offense tonight. The Stars can fry the Kraken if they can keep Schwartz from being a threat tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Let Otter get the playoff spot

I want to see Pete DeBoer start Jake Oettinger for one reason only tonight: to secure the playoff spot if the Stars are able to. They are trying to rebuild his confidence before the first round of the playoffs begins. The win against the Edmonton Oilers went a long way towards building his swagger back. Securing the Stars' playoff spot would be another huge momentum builder moment tonight. Let's see what happens, but the Stars could clinch their ticket tonight with a win against the Kraken.

