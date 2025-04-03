The Dallas Stars look to continue their momentum at home against the Predators

That was one fun road trip the Stars just completed. They swept their four-game road trip and have a six-game winning streak as they return to the American Airlines Center for a few games. The first of those games is against the Nashville Predators tonight. With the Winnipeg Jets having some rough turbulence this week, the Stars can overtake the Central Division lead by winning these two home games and the Vegas Golden Knights beating the Jets.

The Stars have to treat their next two opponents like they would treat a playoff team. They can't decide to take the night off because they can avoid the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. That could pay off for the Stars because it could allow them to not rush back Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen from their injuries. Let's look at the four keys to tonight's game at the American Airlines Center against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 4. Keep Johnston's scoring streak going

We are all going to look back in a couple of years and realize what a steal of an extension the Stars signed him to. He's scored five goals in the last five games. He can make it six games tonight if he scores against the Predators. It would be nice to see Johnston keep the streak alive heading into the games against the Jets a week from now. Johnston can suck the life out of the Predators tonight if he continues that goal-scoring streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Shake and Bake with a bit of Finnish spice

The top line has continued to develop their chemistry heading towards the playoffs. They look like a line that could cause devastation every time their skate blades touch the ice. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz (Shake and Bake), and Mikko Rantanen (Finnish Spice) can quickly take over this game tonight and put the cute little saber-tooth tigers to bed tonight if Shake and Bake with some Finnish Spice get on the score sheet tonight, time to tuck the kittens in for a nice nap for the final time this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg

If the Stars want to continue their win streak tonight, they need to shut down Filip Forsberg for the final time this season. He has 29 goals and 39 assists coming into tonight's game at the American Airlines Center. The Stars have to treat him like Connor McDavid tonight. The Predators will try to set up their offense through him to pull off a Central Division upset tonight. If the Stars' defense shuts down the Predators' offense tonight, they can walk away with a seven-game winning streak and two more points.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Treat them like the Colorado Avalanche

The Stars have to treat the Nashville Predators like the Colorado Avalanche tonight. What I mean by that is that the Stars have to win tonight if they want to have a shot this weekend of overtaking the Winnipeg Jets in the standings. The Stars need to start treating these last eight games like they are playoff warmups, regardless of the opponents they are going up against. Treat this game like game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight and come away with a seven-game winning streak at the night's end.

