The Dallas Stars look to extinguish Glen Gulutzan's former team tonight

Well, I don't know how many timesI've watched that Mikko Rantanen spin-o-rama goal from Thursday night. That was one of the best goals i've seen a Stars' player score. Now that we are done with our articles about the Winter Olympics with Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson, it's time to turn our attention to tonight's game against the Calgary Flames. It's another former team that Glenn Gulutzan has coached during his career.

The Calgary Flames aren't having the best season this year. However, it doesn't mean the Stars can only play at 75% tonight. They have to play like the Flames are the Stanley Cup front-runners this season. Casey DeSmith will be the starting goaltender tonight. It makes sense because the Stars need Oettinger against the Oilers next week. Here are the four keys to tonight's matchup against the Calgary Flames tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 4. Play like the playoffs

Even though the Flames are on their way to earning a spot in the NHL Draft Lottery, the Stars need to play the Flames as if they were a playoff team. The Stars have done this in the past, where they treat low-level teams like a free two points and end up with no points. They have to play the Flames tonight as if they were the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars can't let up at any point tonight or else there will be some questions to answer.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 3. Which version of Casey DeSmith will show up

Casey DeSmith has shown his good side in the past couple of starts between the pipes. It seems like Stars' fans were ready to jump down his throat after giving up four unanswered goals against the Canucks this season. I hope the Stars can help him out so he's at his best tonight, so Oettinger doesn't have to rescue the Stars tonight. Oettinger needs his rest before taking on the Oilers. If the Stars make DeSmith look like a million dollars tonight, they should extinguish the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 2. Stop Matt Coronato

A new player has risen the stat boards in Calgary to join Blake Coleman at the top of the list. Matt Coronato is the player the Stars need to keep an eye on if they want any shot of beating the Flames tonight. I hope Miro Heiskanen doesn't have to play an obscene amount of minutes tonight trying to guard him on the ice. Other players on the Stars can always chip-in and make sure he doesn't get a clean shot on DeSmith. If the Stars can stop Coronato tonight, they can steal another two points on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 1. Feed Mr. Moose and Mr. Robo

The two players the Stars need to feed on offense tonight are Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Both of them are excellent players who have generated a lot of offense this season. With the scoring streak that Robertson is on right now, he might have locked up his spot on Team USA. Rantanen, on the other hand, will definitely be on Team Finland. If the Stars these two individuals tonight, they should have no problem putting out the fire tonight.