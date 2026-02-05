The Dallas Stars look to head into the Olympic break with a win over the Blues

I think the Dallas Stars are ready for a bit of a break before they wrap up the remainder of their regular season. The Stars have one more game on their schedule before the Winter Olympics as they host the St. Louis Blues tonight. While the Stars got a 3-2 win in their last game against the Blues, I'm sure St. Louis would love some revenge by winning on the Stars' home ice. However, the Stars are looking to win out their schedule headed into the Olympic break. It will be interesting to see how the Stars play tonight.

The Dallas Stars have some good news and some bad news ahead of tonight's game against the Blues. The good news is that Llya Lybushkin will be in the lineup for the Stars. They could use a veteran presence on the blue line with their defensive woes right now. However, Lian Bichsel will be out for tonight's game. Glen Gulutzan said that Bichsel will definitely be back after the Olympics, ready to go. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 4. Back-to-back losses for the Blues

After watching the Blues lose to the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues are going to come in frustrated tonight. That's the last thing the Stars wanted, considering their goal heading into the Olympics. The Stars have to be ready for an energized team coming out of the opening puck drop. The Stars can't be complacent and allow Jake Oettinger to get peppered with goals. The Stars need to be ready and focused as soon as the puck drops for the first time.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. I need Lybubu to hit some people

With Lybushkin returning to the lineup tonight, the Stars could use some physical toughness from him. After the Blues were able to outcheck the Stars in their last game, the Stars need to return the favor and beat them to a pulp. I don't want to see any of the Stars pull up on checking people into the boards tonight. Physicality is the name of the game tonight, and whatever team shows up with it will come away with the win. Dallas fans better hope the Stars are the more physical team tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Justin Faulk

The Stars need to make sure their defensive game is up to par because they need to shut down Justin Faulk from doing anymore damage tonight. Faulk has been a pain in the butt for the Stars' fans during his tenure with the Blues. The fact that he can be physical while scoring goals is something Dallas can't take for granted heading into tonight's game. The Stars need to make sure he doesn't get a clean shot on net, or it could be a long night for them heading into the Olympic break.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Everyone score

I know we are all excited that Matt Duchene has found his scoring touch again; however, the Stars need to show up and have everyone try to score the puck tonight. The Stars are much better when everyone gets involved in the offense. Over the course of my time covering the Stars, I've found they're much better when everyone is allowed to touch the puck. Sometimes players like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson need to pass the puck for other players to score. Tonight is one of those nights where the Stars can't be greedy with the puck.