The Dallas Stars look to redeem themselves against the Red Wings tonight

The Dallas Stars prospects wish they could get a redo after losing 6-2 to the Detroit Red Wings prospects last night. However, they learned a lesson after the loss last night. It's time to move on and not worry about what happened in the past. There was a lot of physicality, which is something the Stars have not had in the last couple of seasons. Let's take a look at the three keys of the game tonight as the Stars look to split the tournament at the Comerica Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Don't end up in the penalty box

One of the things that needs to be addressed is the number of penalties assessed to the Stars last night. The Red Wings were able to capitalize on a couple of their power play opportunities. That can't happen if they want to make the Stars' opening night roster one day. I would like to see five or fewer penalties against the Red Wings tonight. Let's end the prospect tournament on a good note and not end up in the Mason Marchment penalty box suite.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Attack the front of the net

One of the good things the Stars did last night was ambush the front of the Red Wings' net. There was one time when they did it and had three players trying to jam the puck past their goaltender. That's something that I would like to see happen again tonight. Last season, the Stars tended to shoot the puck, and once it went under the opposing goaltender, they stopped being physical. I'm sure the Stars will be able to get the puck past the goaltender if they do that.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. I want to see Hemming take over tonight

One of the players I want to see dominate on the ice tonight is Emil Hemming. He was pretty quick on his skates last night and had a couple of chances to score. Tonight, I want to see him score a couple of goals and give the Stars a chance to win the game. Hemming has the capability of scoring goals; he was on one in the second half of the season with the Barrie Colts. It's time for him to take the next step and graduate from the Colts and play for the Texas Stars.

