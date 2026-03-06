The Dallas Stars prepare for a clash of the titans at the AAC tonight

Nothing like a good night for a battle of the titans in the NHL in Dallas tonight. Since the trade deadline has passed and the Stars feel good about their team moving forward, they look to continue their success against the top team in the league tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center. It's going to be the best game on the schedule tonight, and if you are not watching this massive showdown, then I don't know what's wrong with you.

For those who don't know why this game is so important for the Stars, here's why. The Stars haven't played the Avalanche since the second game of the regular season, all the way back in October of 2025. A lot has changed since the Stars came away with the victory against the Avalanche back then. New faces have arisen on both teams, and it could be anyone's game tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight if the Stars want to win eleven straight games.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Let loose

I totally understand if the Stars want to let loose in the first period and set the tone early. This is a rivalry game, and the Stars will only play the Avalanche twice after tonight's game at the American Airlines Center. This is one of the best rivalries in the Western Conference, and I hope it lives up to the game tonight. This would really give the Stars momentum as they wrap up the regular season if they can build an early lead and hold it against the best team in the league.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Overload Colorado's goaltender

The way the Stars are going to come away with the win tonight is by overwhelming Colorado's goaltender. I don't want to see the Stars take shots from the blue line all night long. The Stars need to charge their goaltender and shoot until their sticks break. This is a team you can't be conservative with on offense. With the amount of skilled players Colorado has, there's no time to take your time and set up the offense in Colorado's zone. Pepper their goaltender with shots until the brakes fall off tonight

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon

The Dallas Stars will have to shut down two of the top five elite players in the league to secure a win tonight. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are not strangers in these parts of town. Stars' fans have watched them rise to the top of the league over the last decade. I know MacKinnon would love to take his Olympic frustrations out on Jake Oettinger after losing the gold medal to Team USA in Italy. If the Stars can shut both of these players down, Dallas walks away with another victory.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Win without our new players in the lineup

Michael Bunting and Tyler Myers won't be in the lineup tonight as Gulutzan wants to ease them into the lineup. I'm not totally surprised because their unfamiliarity with the system could allow the Avalanche to come away with the victory tonight. They will be making their debuts against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon. However, the Stars need to focus and defend home ice tonight. They will be with their new teammates soon enough, but have to win tonight's game without them.