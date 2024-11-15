The Offense is Alive: Stars overwhelm the Boston Bruins 7-2

When I was writing the pregame article last night, I was trying to think of the three keys of the game. Based on Monday's result in Pittsburgh, I was concerned that the Stars would be out of goals going into the game. However, I was utterly wrong, as Dallas scored three goals in five minutes during the second period to beat the Bruins 7-2. What an offensive onslaught again tonight by Dallas. That's all I can say at the moment. It makes you wonder where it was in Winnipeg.

Logan Stankoven added another goal to his Calder Trophy. Dadonov scored Dallas's first penalty shot goal since February 7th, 2024. I could go on and on tonight about all the positives from tonight's game. Brendan Smith must stay in the lineup for the Stars for the foreseeable future. Matt Dumba is a defensive loose end and needs to remain in the suite for now. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's huge win against the Bruins.

You'll always remember your first ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WZYTz7c9aK — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 3. Took a bit in the second for the offense to get going

Give credit to Jeremy Swayman for trying to hold off the Stars for as long as possible. The Stars would score three goals in five minutes to put the game away in the second period. I would have liked to see the offense get a couple at the beginning of the second, but I'm not complaining. That was a decent Bruins team that Dallas crushed tonight. Hopefully, they can continue that when they travel to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 2. Calder King continues to impress

Logan "Calder King" Stankoven continues his scoring streak against the Bruins tonight. In my opinion, right now, he's the front-runner for the Calder Trophy. The way Stankoven gives 110% every night is why DeBoer doesn't bother taking him out of the lineup. I wouldn't take him out if I had a player who showed 110% every time he took the ice. Stankoven's offense will be needed this weekend when the Stars travel to Minnesota and look to climb to the top of the Central Division mountain.

LOGAN STANKOVEN FOR CALDER CAMPAIGN TIME pic.twitter.com/WqS9HG4K9L — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 1. Brendan Smith needs to remain in the lineup

Smith has played some of his best hockey for the Stars in the past few games. His experience as a defenseman has come in handy since the Stars benched Dumba after the Winnipeg game this past Saturday. To beat the Wild, Smith will be counted on to beat the Wild because they have some good scorers in Minnesota. I'm not concerned about them right now because, based on how the Stars' defensemen have played the past couple of games, I sense a third straight game of solid defense.

