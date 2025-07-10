There is some truth about possibly moving Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson has been one of the elite players on the Stars' roster the last couple of seasons. Roope Hintz and he have solidified chemistry and are known to me as "Shake and Bake." However, we must consider the possibility that Nill might decide to move on from him before his significant contract extension, and this could happen before the season starts. The reason is simple: there aren't enough mouths to feed with the current salary cap. Here's more on the rumors and why it could be a good idea to move on from Robertson.

Jeff Marek: I really do suspect that something will happen with Jason Robertson; it feels like it's going to be sooner than later; Nill has a number in his mind and won't go over it; we might find out quickly; either an extension or maybe a trade - The Sheet — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 9, 2025

With the salary cap increasing over the next three years beginning next summer, there's a good chance the Stars could keep Robertson long term. They might be able to squeeze in Thomas Harley if they are lucky. He's due for another significant extension, and the line is going to be long for his services. That's why the Stars might have to cut ties with him because they might not have enough money with the Mikko Rantanen deal on the books.

This is why Jim Nill faces a difficult decision ahead of him. Do you sign the scoring forward or the up-and-coming elite defenseman? It's one of those decisions that could backfire on the Stars. Robertson could move on to another team and win the Stanley Cup. However, the Stars could keep him and win the Stanley Cup in the next couple of years. It's one of those situations where you don't know what's going to happen in the future.

With the amount of good prospects the Stars have at their disposal, the Stars might be okay with letting go of Robertson and keeping Thomas Harley long term. Look at how Emil Hemming has been playing with the Barrie Colts. Cameron Schmidt has undoubtedly been a welcome surprise with the Stars' first draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. There is plenty of talent that the Stars could focus their attention on. Once again, it's a hard decision for Nill and the front office.

In conclusion, there's a possibility that Robertson might not be a part of the opening night roster for the Stars this upcoming season. Currently, they are just rumors circulating on the World Wide Web. However, with the limited amount of cap space the Stars currently have and their efforts to retain Thomas Harley, the Stars might have to trade Robertson. So, for now, take it with a grain of salt; however, there is some truth to the rumors you are seeing about Robertson online.

