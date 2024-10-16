Thoughts on the 2024-25 Texas Stars Hockey team

Before Game 1 of the AHL season, I predicted the lineup formation based on past performances and last season's deployment of the younger players:

Personal Predicted Game 1 lines

Blumel-Hughes-Lind

Pettersen-McKenzie-McDonald

Stranges-Hyry-Seminoff

Wheatcroft-Hryckowian-Romano

Capobianco-Petrovic

Bichsel-Kyrou

Karow-Krys

Actual Game 1 lines (via 100DegreeHockey ):

Wheatcroft-Hughes-Lind

Blümel-Hyry-McKenzie

Pettersen-Hryckowian-McDonald

Becker-Seminoff-Romano

Capobianco-Petrovic

Bichsel-Krys

Karow-Kyrou

Hellberg

After watching Texas' opening weekend, I was surprised by multiple elements of their lineup that could not have been predicted by watching last year's club. Here are some thoughts and questions as we begin the year:

Understanding the AHL lineup (Overreactions after Two Games)

Forwards

The three players that were essential for me to play center in the AHL competition for development and practical purposes were Cameron Hughes (top-line), Arttu Hyry (middle-six), and Justin Hryckowian (bottom-six).

After that, I put Curtis McKenzie at C because of his experience and the ability to keep him and Pettersen in the top six. After watching Pettersen line up with Mavrik Bourque on the top line following the trade from Calgary last season and have success, I was surprised to see Pettersen at LW3, but after some reflection, it makes more sense.

Young players looking to grow their games won’t be able to do so in the bottom six of an AHL club due to limited opportunities with significant teammates/creators and a few minutes of ice time. This is why I was pleased to see someone like Chase Wheatcroft on the top line. He did score and prove his worth on Texas’ first line with Hughes and Lind.

Players like Emilio Pettersen have shown what they can do in past years, with less uncertainty of their AHL impact (and he’s a few years older), so giving chances to players like Wheatcroft with the potential for more upside as a ‘test’ for the younger prospects early in the AHL season makes sense. I expect experimental line shuffles throughout this first month of hockey.

Defenders

Like how NHL Dallas has lined up its defenders, Texas balanced its pairs with one ‘young player’ and one ‘older player,’ regardless of rookie status. The NHL club won’t show us a high-event Harley-Lundkvist pairing, and that’s fair, and we may not see a Bichsel-Kyrou pair for the same reasons.

While the AHL is focused on development, it placed a more stable and defensive-oriented player like Michael Karow alongside an agile and risk-taking defender like Kyrou. It also put 12-game rookie Luke Krys in the Texas top-four, who had an incredible Game 1. There are a few surprises and questions regarding the D core, which is quite deep with players who could play NHL games this season.

Questions for the 2024-2025 AHL Season

Can Kole Lind or Matej Blumel separate themselves from their peers?

Out of all potential call-ups for the NHL club, one could expect Kole Lind and Matej Blumel to be at the top of the list. I expect Matej Blumel to separate himself from his peers via his great shot and tenacity, which are tools that can please those who evaluate via the ‘eye test.’

I am more unfamiliar with Kole Lind; aside from some Coachella Valley and Seattle Kraken games, I am curious if Kole Lind can effectively demonstrate his toolkit to begin the AHL season. Based on his statistical history in the AHL, Lind could very well push for an AHL all-star-caliber season, helping his chances of getting called up. I wonder if Lind can continue his momentum from last season despite playing in a new development environment in Texas, with a different system and support.

How do you manage the depth of AHL forwards this year?

The following forwards did not dress for Texas’ Game 1: Antonio Stranges, Francesco Arcuri, and Justin Ertel. The obvious surprise here is Antonio Stranges, who could thrive in a top-nine role instead of a fourth-line checking opportunity. This scratch is telling for the team staff’s confidence in Stranges after multiple AHL seasons of experience. Players like Anthony Romano and Justin Hryckowian impressed me in Game 1 with their forechecking and decision-making, and these continued positive impressions could solidify their spots in the AHL lineup.

Players on the outside looking in, like Justin Ertel, could be destined for ECHL Idaho to get playing time (officially sent to Idaho on October 15th), where a few games in the first month of the season would be great learning experiences for the young forwards rather than sitting.

Overall, Texas's impressive depth will be something to follow, where players like Antonio Stranges may continue to get scratched. This helps us understand coach preferences in players like Wheatcroft, Hyry, etc. These players have the inside track to top-six AHL minutes and may be able to push themselves up the NHL call-up list.

