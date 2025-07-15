What if Joe Pavelski won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars?

I'm sure some of you are familiar with the Disney+ series Marvel: What If. For those who haven't watched the series before, it delves into theoretical questions, such as what would happen if Captain Carter received the super soldier serum, and other questions that Marvel fans have theorized about in their minds. I do recommend the series if you haven't watched it and have a Disney+ subscription. It's something I always like to think about while writing articles.

For those unaware of where Marvel is in its movie saga, it is exploring the multiverse. We are at the part where incursions are about to fire off when the Fantastic Four leave their timeline and time jump to the MCU timeline to save their son from Dr. Doom, who's trying to save the main timeline from unraveling in multiple directions. I know I have my tickets ready for the Fantastic Four in a couple of weeks. I'll be there on opening night so that way I don't get the movie spoiled.

Today, we reviewed some exciting scenarios, such as what if Tyler Seguin were to become the captain of the Dallas Stars. Another topic is whether Ben Bishop would have influenced the Stars' decision not to draft Jake Oettinger. There are so many possibilities that we should finish today's articles with one more about our good friend Joe "Papa Joe" Pavelski. It would have been awesome if the Stars had been able to win the Stanley Cup with him on the roster, so he could retire as a Stanley Cup Champion.

Pavelski would have been a Dallas Sports hero if he were able to win the Stanley Cup during his short tenure in Dallas. The people of Dallas have been waiting for the Stanley Cup to return to Dallas for some time. It almost came back to Dallas in 2020, but the Stars fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the COVID-19 playoffs. I'm not saying that Pavelski would have number 16 retired in the rafters if they won it once while he was here, but it would be pretty close since he's been such a huge part of where the Stars are today.

Even though Joe Pavelski didn't win the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars during his tenure, we thank him for all that he's done for the city of Dallas during his time here. He's helped some of the young players, like Wyatt Johnston, become professional hockey players. There aren't enough 'thank yous' that could be said for what he's done for the organization. Once he's done playing a lot of golf, I hope he joins the Stars' organization and helps the next wave of talent capture the Stanley Cup.

