Dallas Stars enter the Minnesota Wilderness to complete a grueling week

The Dallas Stars travel to the Minnesota Wildnerness to take on the Minnesota Wild later tonight. The Stars have had a grueling week of hockey, which started in Winnipeg last Saturday. Then Dallas scored seven goals in back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. It seems like the loss in Winnipeg sparked something in the team. Hopefully, that can continue today as they look to make some ground in the Central Division.

This is not the Minnesota Wild team the Stars had success against last season. The Wild have improved over the offseason. Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov are on fire in the scoring department, scoring ten goals each. After scoring 14 goals in the last two games, I'm worried the Stars might be a bit empty in the goal department. They can't let off the gas pedal today against a division rival. Here are the three keys of the game against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 3. Attacking the net

The one thing the Stars have done in the past two games is get to the net and attack it. There's a reason why the Stars have scored 14 goals. A massive presence in front of the net is crucial tonight against the Wild. If you don't attack their goaltender, he will sit back and be alert when the third period comes around. Getting him flustered is the Stars' best chance of winning this afternoon. If the Stars can fluster their goaltender, they should have a three-game winning streak at the night's end.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 2. Stop Boldy and Kaprizov

The Stars will have a tough time stopping the Wild's top two goalscorers. Boldy and Kaprizov are having good seasons so far, and I don't see them stopping that tonight. I'm concerned the Stars could get caught asleep in the Stars' zone, and it could be a career night for either player. The Stars must help out whoever is starting between the pipes for them tonight. If the Stars can stop both players from finding the scoresheet, they should beat the Wild to complete a solid week of hockey.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: 1. Let the top line eat tonight

The Stars' top line must be on their game to beat the Wild tonight. Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, and Mason Marchment have been the new number-one scoring line for the Stars. They have played a pivotal role in the past two games against the Penguins and Bruins. I expect them to get ample minutes tonight against the second-best team in the Central Division. If the Stars' top line can be at their best tonight against the Wild, they should win tonight's game without an issue.

