It might get a bit stormy tonight as the Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Dallas Stars finally broke their losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Anaheim Ducks on home ice. While it did take until overtime to finally beat them, things were a lot better for the Stars compared to this past weekend when they lost to Winnipeg and Colorado. The Stars might expect stormy weather when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Before continuing the article, a dear friend wanted to drop in and say hello from practice today.

It's great seeing him back on the ice practicing with the Stars. While he's still far from returning to action, seeing him move like that could help mask Miro's absence in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Back to tonight's game, Casey DeSmith will be the starting goaltender for the Stars. It's tough for him to take on an elite team, but Oettinger needs his rest tonight. Here are the four keys of the game tonight against the dreaded Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 4. Don't let Tampa Bay set the tempo

The Stars can't allow Tampa Bay to enter the American Airlines Center and set the tempo tonight. They must come out on all cylinders and send the Lightning to the locker room depleted at the first intermission. Hopefully, the "ref show" will not officiate tonight's matchup officiate. That's how the Anaheim Ducks got back in the game on Tuesday night. If the Stars set the tempo and punch Tampa in the mouth in the first period, they should be able to win tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3. Help poor Casey DeSmith

This is why I wished DeSmith got the start against the Ducks. I understand one of the two goaltenders needs to play tonight, but I'm unsure if DeSmith can handle the Lightning alone. The Stars have to clear out the front of the net and help DeSmith in the Stars' zone. This is a team sport, and the Stars can't afford to hang DeSmith out to dry tonight. It could be a long night for the Stars if they don't help out DeSmith against the Lightning.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2. Shut down Jake Guentzel

Just like how Jon Taffer says, "Shut it down" on Bar Rescue, the Stars need to shut down Jake Guentzel tonight. He has 33 goals and 31 assists going into tonight's match-up against the Stars. I remember when he was a scoring threat with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's someone you don't want skating around your zone unguarded. Thomas Harley must be the best player in the Stars' zone when Guentzel is on the ice tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 1. Home crowd factor

Mason Marchment said it best on the DLLS Sports Stars podcast yesterday. Dallas fans bring energy and excitement to every home game. He said the team also loves playing on home ice because the fans are loud and help provide energy. That's what the Stars need to beat the Lightning without Heiskanen in the lineup. Just be loud and obnoxious to the point where the Lightning don't want to come out of the locker room. Sometimes, the fans are a factor in a team winning a game, and the Stars need their fans tonight.

WAKE UP Y'ALL, THE STARS PLAY AT HOME TONIGHT AGAINST THE LIGHTNING!



BE LOUD. WEAR GREEN.



Mason Marchment and the Stars appreciate you #TexasHockey @DLLS_Sports pic.twitter.com/DZPo5lBj8H — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 20, 2025

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles