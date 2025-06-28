Jim Nill completed the Jim Gregory Award dynasty

Jim Nill has turned the franchise around since becoming the General Manager of the Dallas Stars. I remember when he began the job, he immediately went out and got Tyler Seguin from Boston. I was a little shocked at first because what a way to make an entrance as a GM. I knew the Stars were in good hands, and it should be no shock that Jim Nill has won his third Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award. With the way he went all in at the trade deadline this season, it shows he cares about winning the Stanley Cup and bringing it back home to Dallas.

Jim Nill's family did a good job of surprising him when they were preparing for the Draft over some food. After watching the video above, they did a good job of surprising him with the trophy and he was genuinely surprised when they brought the trophy in. He deserves the world for what he's been able to do over the last three years with the Dallas Stars. I'm sure he wants to win the Stanley Cup more than winning the GM of the Year Award.

Nill went all in this season to award the Dallas Stars for fighting through injuries. He made a trade for Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci when Mason Marchment and Nils Lundkvist went down with injuries in February. That was just the start, until he received a call from the Carolina Hurricanes offering him Mikko Rantanen, along with some draft picks and Logan Stankoven. Those trades enabled the Stars to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive year. That will get you the Jim Gregory award.

The Stars are in good hands this weekend as they will begin their drafting tomorrow in the third round of the NHL Draft. Nill will be picking the future of the franchise from what's remaining in the third round of the draft when they get on the clock. Fans know he will do his best to navigate the draft picks. It's hard when you don't have any draft picks until the third round of the draft. However, if there's a GM that's able to do it, it's Nill.

Nill will end up in the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame once he retires from being the GM of the Dallas Stars. He's done so much for the franchise that Dallas Stars Owner Tom Gaglardi will never be able to thank him enough for running the Dallas Stars as an efficient GM that prospects hope to get drafted by. I'm sure there will be more announcements next week on who the new coach of the franchise will be. For now, tonight's announcement of Nill three-peating is fantastic.