In Between the Lines: Let's look at the Dallas Stars fourth line
By Brian Sweet
Well, we have reached the end of our weekly series this week. It's been fun previewing each projected line for the Dallas Stars for the upcoming season. On Monday, we looked at the projected top line and why Wyatt Johnston would get a promotion to the top line. On Tuesday, we looked at Tyler Seguin's line and how it will be unchanged. We examined Jamie Benn's projected line on Thursday and how Mavrik Bourque would join them. All that is left is what the fourth line will look like next season.
Let's examine some of the storylines the projected fourth line will have this season. As many fans know, Radek Faksa was traded to the St. Louis Blues this offseason and was a casualty of the Stars' tight salary cap. The Stars will have Evgenii Dadonov and Sam Steel returning from last season. There will be a new addition this year, Colin Blackwell. He's a scrappy player who should take out the opponent's top lines without hesitation. Here is the projected fourth line for the Dallas Stars this season.
In Between the Lines: 3. Sam Steel
One of the most under-talked-about players from last season will return to the ice for the Stars. Steel had to reinvent his game to fit into the Stars' lineup. He improved his defensive game tenfold and was a menace against his opponents. The fact that Jim Nill could even get him at the price he did last offseason was a steal. Steel will show teams they missed him again by shutting down their top lines. This might be his last season in a Stars' uniform if he has another good season
In Between the Lines: 2. Evgenii Dadonov
Dadonov is returning to the Stars for the final season of his contract. I don't know if the Stars plan on putting him on the trade block at the trade deadline this season. Dadonov was put on the fourth line after Logan Stankoven found chemistry with Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn. He will add a scoring threat to the fourth line. He's aggressive, and he will play well with Steel and Blackwell.
In Between the Lines: 1. Colin Blackwell
Radek Faksa's replacement will be outstanding on the fourth line this season. Blackwell is a young player who is aggressive whenever he takes the ice for his shift. I was concerned that the Stars wouldn't be able to find someone to replace Faksa, but Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill did that and for a fraction of Faksa. Blackwell played for the Chicago Blackhawks last season, so maybe he will get scouting report duties when the Stars take on the Blackhawks this season.