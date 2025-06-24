Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Filip Ekberg

The Dallas Stars are preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft this weekend in Los Angeles. The Stars might not name their next head coach until next week, but it doesn't stop Jim Nill from selecting the next prospects in the Stars' prospect pool. The Stars might focus on drafting some left-wingers in the third round this season. They need to be prepared if they are unable to sign Jason Robertson to a long-term extension. We have talked about some left-wing prospects the Stars could be interested in today.

First off is the London Knights' left wing, Noah Read. He was a part of the London Knights winning the Memorial Cup this past season, and could be a good pick for the Stars if he falls to the third round. Another pick is Tomas Poletin, a raw 6'1 "left wing monster who could be developed into an elite player. The third one we talked about is Bruno Idzan, who will be playing at the University of Wisconsin next season. There is some serious talent at the left wing position late in the draft.

I know this next player is not a Finnish-born player, but Filip Ekberg would be a nice addition to the Dallas Stars' prospect pool. He's the type of player that could make the top-6 of any team that drafts him. He's got the ability to get down the ice and score, but needs to work on skating some. He recorded 16 goals and 29 assists last season in the OHL. He's almost developed, but some work in the OHL with the Ottawa 67's next season wouldn't hurt. That's where a majority of some of the good Stars' prospects are right now. Emil Hemming played with the Barrie Colts last season and developed nicely.

The '67s wouldn't mind having Ekberg back next season. However, it wouldn't be for long if he decides to go on a scoring rampage next season. He might only need one more season in the OHL before Nill brings him to Cedar Park. That's how good of a late-round prospect Ekberg is. The young Swede has the potential to become the next Jason Robertson if the Stars are unable to sign him to a new deal. Nill could walk out of the draft like a thief if Ekberg fell to the Stars in the third round of the draft.

