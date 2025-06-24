Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Lynden Lakovic

The Dallas Stars are busy preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft this weekend. Right now, they won't make a selection until Saturday in the third round of the draft. The Stars could trade up into the second round to make a selection; however, that would require losing a good prospect or player on the Stars, which I know Jim Nill doesn't want to do. We have already taken a look at some good prospects this afternoon at the left wing position.

Noah Reed was the first prospect we took a look at this afternoon. After winning the Memorial Cup with the London Knights, the Stars might have to trade up into the second round to draft him. Tomas Poletin is another player the Stars should look at because of his size and potential. The third player I profiled this afternoon was Bruno Idzan, who will be playing at the University of Wisconsin next season. That would be a perfect player for the Stars to stash in the minors.

Lynden Lakovic is our fourth prospect to take a look at this afternoon for the left wing position. He's currently with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL and has put on quite a clinic last season. He scored 27 goals and recorded 31 assists, which is another impressive performance heading into the NHL Draft. I'm sure some teams might look at him in the second round of the draft. However, with the amount of talent in this year's draft, he could fall into the third round, where the Stars are.

If the Stars wanted to draft him, they would have to trade up a bit to get him in the third round. Maybe a pick swap with a team near their pick could do the trick, but he's another player Nill would keep in the WHL and let him develop. There's no need to rush him over to Cedar Park and expedite his development. Just let him continue to slow-simmer with the Warriors in the WHL. They are a strong team with a solid history of prospect development. The future could be bright with this one if the Stars can snag him in the NHL Draft.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles