The 12 Days of Christmas is a traditional Christmas song sung during December. However, people like to make their own versions of the music. Some folks have their own version of the song for their favorite sports teams. I have made my own version of the song for the Dallas Stars. Here is the 12 Days of Christmas: Dallas Stars Edition.

On the first day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me a new alternate Jersey.

The previous blackout jerseys would be hard to replace, but the new throwback jerseys the Stars will wear as their alternate do not disappoint. So far, the Dallas Stars are undefeated in the new alternate jerseys. They will be wearing them tonight for tonight's contest against the Florida Panthers and on December 21st against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On the second day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me two great goalies.

The Stars have two formidable goalies between the pipes. Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith share time, and the Stars are better for it. DeSmith did have a couple of rough starts to begin the season, but he has turned it around to help the Stars remain in second place in the Central Division. Talk about living the dream, having two great goaltenders that can help out the Stars on any given night?

On the third day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me three shootout wins.

The Stars are currently 3-for-5 in shootouts, which puts them second overall in games decided by a shootout. While this is not an ideal route to win games over the course of the season, you could say that this stat is okay to have. The Stars should really want to win games in regulation, but having a good shootout record means you are finding ways to win games.

On the fourth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me four Finish skaters.

They are some of Finland’s finest- Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell. It isn't easy to picture the Stars without them. They aren't the first four Finnish players to play for the Stars. Players like Jussi Jokinen and Jere Lehtinen have donned the Stars jersey and played a pivotal role in the franchise's history.

On the fifth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me a five-game winning streak.

The longest winning streak the Stars have this season is five consecutive victories. The win streak happened in early November and helped to ease the minds of some unsure fans. It was a rough start to the season with all the early injuries to certain players; however, the players called up have done well filling in while players like Matt Duchene and Nils Lundkvist recovered.

On the sixth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me six Central Conference teams behind us.

The Stars are currently sitting in second place in the Central Conference which means there are six other teams trailing behind them. As far as becomeing a potentioal playopff team, it's a good place to be after Thanksgivng and heading into the new year.

On the seventh day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me seven goals from Tyler Seguin.

Tyler Seguin had posted seven goals before his injury against the New York Rangers earlier this month. Seguin tore his ACL and, unfortunately, for the Stars will miss the rest of the season. His leadership with be missed on and off the ice. Hoping he has a qucik and full recovery.

On the eighth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me eight points in December.

The Stats are still skating their way through December, but so far they have racked up eight points this month and hope to add more with their remaining games. There are some good games remaining in December, such as tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.

On the ninth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me nine Olympic prospects.

The rosters for the Olympic teams are scheduled to be announced by the end of the year. Nine Star players have been named or invited to their potential Olympic team representing the USA (Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson), Canada (Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley), Finland ( Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell), and the Czech Republic (Radek Faksa.)

On the tenth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me ten home victories.

The Stars currently have a record of 10 home-game wins and hope to add more, especially after their recent loss to the Minnesota Wild. Tonight would be a good night to add the eleventh home win against the Panthers. That would be a massive home win that would send everyone home happy, except Panthers fans.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me an eleven-game point streak.

The Stars went on a point streak from November to December, earning eleven points in consecutive games. This streak ended after their loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Unfortunately, all streaks have to come to an end at some point during the season. However, you can always start a new streak, and let's see if it happens in December.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, the Dallas Stars gave to me twelve power-play goals from Wyatt Johnson.

Wyatt Johnson has scored twelve power-play goals this season, making him the number one power-play scorer in the league. Johnston continues to be a threat every time he takes the ice during a Stars' power play opportunity. I hope the Florida Panthers are prepared for him tonight because it would be funny to see the rascal score a couple.

The countdown to Christmas is on and the Dallas Stars are making this a December to remember. Here were a few highlights from what we have seen already this season. There may only be twelve more days to Christmas but the Stars will still be shining bright into the new year.