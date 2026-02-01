The Dallas Stars look to freeze the Mammoth Megazord back in the Ice Age

Sorry for the Power Rangers pun in the title of tonight's pregame article. I was skimming through TikTok and came across an old Power Rangers WildForce meme someone had created, and I thought it was clever. However, the Stars have done really well, except for the third period in Vegas, on this road trip. It's a critical five games before the Stars get a break for the Winter Olympics in Italy. A road trip sweep would be something the Stars could use heading into the break.

The one thing the Stars need to do is make sure they really guard the Mammoth's bottom two lines. They are like the "Energizer Battery" that's got the team winning some games right now. The last thing Casey DeSmith needs from his teammates tonight is them falling asleep in the Stars' zone while he's getting pelleted by multiple shots on goal. Let's take a look at the four keys of the game tonight as the Stars look to sweep their road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 4. Don't get caught sleeping

I know the Stars would love to sleep in their own beds right now, but they have one more game to play before they can do that. The Stars can't afford Utah's bottom-two lines to dominate tonight. That would be the worst-case scenario for DeSmith, as he's holding down the fort. I want to see bodies flying into the boards and Dallas clearing the puck cleanly out of the zone. Dallas can sleep on the plane easily after the game if they do this to help DeSmith out.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 3. Time for Moose to shine bright

I'm not hitting the DEFCON 1 button right now, but Mikko Rantanen needs to find his offensive touch again. He did a good job in the shootout in Vegas the other night, but I'm talking about scoring in regulation. I know he's an excellent setup man, given the number of assists he's had this season, but it's time to increase his goal production. It was great seeing players like Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque score in Vegas, but how long will they be able to stay consistent? That's why Rantanen needs to find his scoring touch in Utah tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 2. Shut down Jack McBain

Instead of focusing on Clayton Keller, whom Stars fans already know can produce goals, let's focus on one of the bottom six players, Jack McBain. He's really been finding the back of the net recently and could really dictate how tonight's game plays out. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell need to make sure he doesn't give the bottom lines any momentum tonight. DeSmith would really love it if he didn't have to make multiple saves on McBain tonight. Shut him down and sweep this road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 1. Don't let up in the third period

I realize how good a third-period team Vegas can be, but let's not make it a habit, going into the break, of not playing in the third period. For starters, we don't need an uptick in irregular heartbeats in the Stars' fanbase. Secondly, play all the way through until the final buzzer sounds. It's not that hard of a thing to do when you are up 4-1 heading into the final frame. Vegas was a different story, but I'd better not see the Stars let up in the final frame, or else I'll be writing a postgame article on it.