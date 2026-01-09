This person could be the reason why Wyatt Johnston travels to Italy next month

The Dallas Stars are one of the teams with many players heading to Italy next month. So far, seven players have been selected to represent their teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Stars have players representing Team USA, Team Canada, Team Finland, and Team Czechia. They even almost had one prospect represent Team Germany between the pipes. However, the rosters aren't really finalized until the Olympics begin next month.

The reason they aren't finalized is that there is a chance players might get injured during January. Hockey is a violent sport, and one hit could have you sidelined for months. I would hate to see a player miss out on a chance to represent their country on the biggest stage. However, it could happen, and more Dallas Stars players might end up going to Italy. One of those players who could be headed to Italy next month is Wyatt Johnston.

Wyatt Johnston is having a heck of a season for the Dallas Stars. He's a threat on the power play and continues to stump opponents on where he's going to shoot from. I love how, on the power play, they have him at the top of the triangle, and he fires the puck point-blank at the opposing goaltender. I wouldn't be shocked if he's one of the top choices to replace someone on Team Canada if one of the forwards gets injured. This person has a massive say in who would replace someone due to an injury, and he works in North Texas.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill is the General Manager for Team Canada and is probably one of the big reasons that Thomas Harley is headed to Italy. Johnston has played for Nill his entire NHL career, and I'm sure that Nill would want to give Team Canada that competitive edge if there is an injury. Why not just put a young kid hyped up on Red Bull on Team Canada and watch him fly around the ice? Johnston would be a perfect replacement for an injured forward.

In conclusion, don't be surprised if Wyatt ends up being an injury replacement for Team Canada. He's definitely earned the honor of representing Canada at the Winter Olympics. I think having Nill as the GM of Team Canada gives Johnston a leg up as a replacement. The kid has a ton of energy on the ice and would be the perfect player to energize Team Canada to the gold medal. However, it's just a waiting game to see if Wyatt ends up being the eighth player on the Stars going to the Olympics.